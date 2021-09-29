Left Menu

Ambedkar University Delhi admission: Over 19K register for UG courses so far

The Ambedkar University Delhi AUD is yet to release its cut-off schedule.The university had first extended the last date for registration for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions to September 10 and later it had again extended the date for UG registration to September 30.The registration for UG admissions began on July 12 while for PG courses, it commenced at the end of July.The last date for PG admissions was September 15.The total number of seats available in undergraduate and postgraduate courses is 1,953 in the AUD.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:34 IST
Ambedkar University Delhi admission: Over 19K register for UG courses so far
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@weareAUD)
  • Country:
  • India

More than 19,000 candidates have so far registered for undergraduate courses in Delhi government-run Ambedkar University, according to officials.

Thursday will be the last day to register for the course.

Till Wednesday, the university had received 19,887 registrations. The varsity holds merit-based admissions by releasing cut-offs like the Delhi University. The Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) is yet to release its cut-off schedule.

The university had first extended the last date for registration for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions to September 10 and later it had again extended the date for UG registration to September 30.

The registration for UG admissions began on July 12 while for PG courses, it commenced at the end of July.

The last date for PG admissions was September 15.

The total number of seats available in undergraduate and postgraduate courses is 1,953 in the AUD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021