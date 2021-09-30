Left Menu

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Jammu on 4-day visit

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-09-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 23:24 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Jammu on 4-day visit
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Jammu on Thursday on a four-day visit to the union territory during which he will address a group of intellectuals and meet prominent people.

This is Bhagwat's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the erstwhile state's special status was ended and it was bifurcated into union territories -- J-K and Ladakh.

Bhagwat interacted with RSS leaders in Jammu and Kashmir at its office here.

During the next three days, Bhagwat will hold meetings with various people to get feedback on various service initiatives of the organisation.

On October 2, Bhagwat will address a seminar at the General Zorawar Singh Auditorium in Jammu University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

 India
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021