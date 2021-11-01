PDD signs pact with IIT Jammu for capacity building to reduce transformer breakdowns

The Jammu and Kashmir government has set a target to reduce breakdowns of transformers by 15 per cent in the current year, officials said.

This target was set by Principal Secretary (Power) Rohit Kansal at a meeting held at IIT-Jammu on Monday.

Power Development Corp Ltd (JPDCL) and Kashmir Power Development Corp Ltd (KPDCL) will aim at reducing the transformer failure rate by at least 15 per cent in the current year, they said.

Kansal was presiding over the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) among JPDCL, KPDCL and IIT-Jammu here, they said.

The MoU was signed by JPDCL MD Gurmeet Singh and KPDCL MD Basharat Qayoom on behalf of two corporations, respectively. The IIT-Jammu was represented by its Director Manoj S Gaur. JPDCL Chairman Jagmohan Sharma and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Under the MoU, IIT-Jammu will help in providing an end-to-end solution for procurement, analysis and maintenance of distribution transformers, they said.

The institute will incorporate smart technologies and data analyses to provide preventive maintenance, data-intensive monitoring, damage analysis and smart metering technologies for end-consumers. Real-time monitoring and e-governance facility be provided under the agreement, they said.

It will also facilitate capacity building of engineers of both distribution companies and also provide smart technological interventions, they said.

The agreement provides for undertaking research and consultancy projects, and for developing course modules for training of engineers in addition to internship opportunities for IIT students, they said.

The nominated members from the engineering institute and distribution companies will also form joint working groups for the implementation of the MoU, they said.

The experts and IT tools from the UT administration will also be provided to augment the joint efforts under the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, the principal secretary hailed the MoU as an excellent example of Academia-government interface.

He said that while the distribution companies will benefit from a massive reduction in infrastructure damage rate, and in identifying vulnerabilities in the overall power infrastructure, the staff and students at IIT will be enriched by exposure to real-life problems.

He also hoped that the technical expertise will help the power corporations procure the most suitable and effective equipment. ''Our aim is to provide improved and quality power supply to the end-consumers while cutting down on the losses,'' said the principal secretary.

He also lauded the IIT-Jammu Director Manoj Gaur for his support and proactive approach.

Welcoming the move, Gaur expressed confidence that this will be the beginning of a long and mutually beneficial relationship.

He expressed confidence that the IIT team will bring in fresh insights and cutting-edge solutions to the problems being encountered by the distribution companies.

The development of the substation is part of the ongoing infrastructural development activities at the campus.

IIT-Jammu has not only developed nearly two lakh sq ft area in its campus but is also carrying out all its academic activities from its own campus.

