Left Menu

Protests seeking arrest of school principal held in Coimbatore; teacher sent to jail

Over 100 people comprising representatives of students and womens organisations, SDPI and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhakam gathered in front of the girls house demanding action against the school management and also the two named in the suicide note, police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 16:07 IST
Protests seeking arrest of school principal held in Coimbatore; teacher sent to jail
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A huge protest was held here on Saturday seeking the arrest of two more persons in connection with the death of a sexually assaulted student by suicide even as the teacher allegedly involved in the offence has been remanded in 15 days custody, police said on Saturday. A suicide note purportedly written by the victim of the sexual assault blamed two other persons, including the school principal, for not acting on her complaint, said the police. hile, the police reportedly gathered evidence of the teacher sending the girl obscene messages and their conversation from her mobile phone. The girl's body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and the parents and relatives refused to accept the body as they demanded the arrest of the school head, the police said. Over 100 people comprising representatives of students' and women's organisations, SDPI and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhakam gathered in front of the girl's house demanding action against the school management and also the two named in the suicide note, police said. The teacher has been sent to a sub-jail in Udumalpet, they added. The 17-year-old girl on Thursday hanged herself in her house as she was yet to overcome the trauma of the sexual abuse that took place in April last.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021