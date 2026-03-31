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Kerala Politics: Vijayan Denies SDPI Allegiance

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan refuted claims of seeking SDPI support for the LDF in the April 9 Assembly polls. Rejecting allegations, he emphasized the LDF's secular approach, denying any alliance with communal forces in Nemom. He criticized the Congress for creating confusion and reiterated LDF's opposition to communalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:54 IST
Kerala Politics: Vijayan Denies SDPI Allegiance
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday dismissed allegations that his party sought assistance from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the recent Assembly elections. Speaking to journalists, Vijayan emphasized that neither the Left Democratic Front (LDF) nor its candidates sought electoral support from SDPI, including in the tightly contested Nemom constituency.

Vijayan attributed rumors of SDPI support to attempts by the Congress-led Opposition to mislead the public. Reflecting on past elections, he recalled the LDF's campaign strategy, aimed at unseating the BJP from its sole Assembly seat in the state, emphasizing a commitment to secular values against communal forces.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's strong stance against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Foreign Contribution Regulation amendments, underscoring the LDF's dedication to protecting minority interests. Additionally, he criticized the Congress for historically seeking SDPI support and showing leniency towards RSS-influenced policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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