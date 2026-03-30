Kerala Elections: The Brewing SDPI Controversy

As Kerala gears up for crucial Assembly polls, a political uproar over the Social Democratic Party of India's (SDPI) backing is escalating. The ruling CPI(M) is under fire from the Congress, questioning its secular stance due to alleged understandings with SDPI.

Accusations from the Congress suggest a covert political deal between CPI(M) and SDPI in several constituencies. Viable contention arises over SDPI's withdrawal of a candidate in Manjeshwar, allegedly influenced by Congress leaders.

Amidst these allegations, SDPI's national president clarified their strategic support without commitment, maintaining they don't view the ruling Left government as a complete failure. The BJP's potential success in Nemom fuels further controversy.