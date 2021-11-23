Left Menu

Nagpur: Man threatens GMCH student with gun, flees

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:36 IST
A man allegedly threatened a woman in Nagpur's Government Medical College and Hospital with a gun and has been charged with attempt to murder, police said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Vicky Chakole, had befriended the woman, a Bachelor of Paramedical Technology student, through Facebook some four months ago and was angry that she has stopped talking to him recently, an Ajni police station official said.

''On Monday, at around 4pm, he came to GMCH and threatened the woman with a gun. However, she managed to flee from the spot. As people gathered, the accused also fled and efforts were on to nab him,'' the official informed.

