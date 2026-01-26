RSS Commemorates Republic Day with Flag Hoisting in Nagpur

On Monday, RSS leader Rajesh Loya raised India's tricolour flag at the organisation's Nagpur headquarters, marking Republic Day festivities.

The event, which also drew several volunteers and pracharaks, took place in the city's Mahal area.

Further Republic Day celebrations included a flag hoisting by Parag Abhyankar at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir and a procession through Ayodhya Nagar and Ajni, alongside a separate event in Bihar attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

(With inputs from agencies.)