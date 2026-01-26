RSS Commemorates Republic Day with Flag Hoisting in Nagpur
Rajesh Loya, a leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), raised the national flag at the Nagpur headquarters in commemoration of Republic Day. Accompanied by volunteers and pracharaks, the event was part of broader celebrations, including a procession and an event attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Bihar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, RSS leader Rajesh Loya raised India's tricolour flag at the organisation's Nagpur headquarters, marking Republic Day festivities.
The event, which also drew several volunteers and pracharaks, took place in the city's Mahal area.
Further Republic Day celebrations included a flag hoisting by Parag Abhyankar at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir and a procession through Ayodhya Nagar and Ajni, alongside a separate event in Bihar attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.
(With inputs from agencies.)