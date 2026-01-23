Tragic Lodge Confrontation: A Fatal Encounter in Nagpur

A young student's life was tragically cut short in Nagpur, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend. The 21-year-old victim, Ruchita Rajesh Bhange, was stabbed in a lodge during a quarrel.

The suspect, Saurabh alias Bittu Jamgade, is believed to have fled by jumping from the lodge's first floor after the attack. The crime unfolded on Thursday, amid a tangled history of disputes and alleged harassment.

Authorities are actively pursuing the accused, who has been formally charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103 for murder. The incident has sparked concern and calls for justice in the community.

