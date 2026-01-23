Left Menu

Tragic Lodge Confrontation: A Fatal Encounter in Nagpur

A 21-year-old woman was fatally stabbed allegedly by her boyfriend inside a lodge in Nagpur after a heated argument. The suspect, Saurabh alias Bittu Jamgade, fled the scene. The woman, Ruchita Rajesh Bhange, was a student in her final year. Police have registered a murder case and are searching for the accused.

Nagpur | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:53 IST
Tragic Lodge Confrontation: A Fatal Encounter in Nagpur
A young student's life was tragically cut short in Nagpur, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend. The 21-year-old victim, Ruchita Rajesh Bhange, was stabbed in a lodge during a quarrel.

The suspect, Saurabh alias Bittu Jamgade, is believed to have fled by jumping from the lodge's first floor after the attack. The crime unfolded on Thursday, amid a tangled history of disputes and alleged harassment.

Authorities are actively pursuing the accused, who has been formally charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103 for murder. The incident has sparked concern and calls for justice in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

