Left Menu

Odisha govt directs collectors to operationalise college development facilitation centres

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:32 IST
Odisha govt directs collectors to operationalise college development facilitation centres
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Friday directed collectors to operationalise district college development facilitation centres (DCDFC) for addressing problems encountered by the higher educational institutions.

At a video conference for district-wise review of the DCDFCs, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said development of colleges is a priority agenda of the government and collectors must be directly involved in the process.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra said direct involvement of the district administration would help in resolving many ground-level issues.

The chief secretary asked the collectors to convene round-wise meetings with different colleges for a first-hand assessment of their problems, and prioritise accordingly on the basis of guidelines issued by the Higher Education Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021