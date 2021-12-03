Odisha govt directs collectors to operationalise college development facilitation centres

The Odisha government on Friday directed collectors to operationalise district college development facilitation centres (DCDFC) for addressing problems encountered by the higher educational institutions.

At a video conference for district-wise review of the DCDFCs, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said development of colleges is a priority agenda of the government and collectors must be directly involved in the process.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra said direct involvement of the district administration would help in resolving many ground-level issues.

The chief secretary asked the collectors to convene round-wise meetings with different colleges for a first-hand assessment of their problems, and prioritise accordingly on the basis of guidelines issued by the Higher Education Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)