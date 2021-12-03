Left Menu

Special recruitment drive likely for Divyangjans: Assam CM

Moreover, in line with Indian Sign Language, an Assamese Sign Language will be developed for the benefits of the specially-abled people, Sarma added.Distributing wheelchairs to specially-abled people on the occasion, the chief minister said by December next year the government will give wheelchairs and tri-rickshaws to all people having mobility challenges, the release said.Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Social Welfare Ajanta Neog elaborated on the schemes that her department has undertaken for the specially-abled people.Chairman pf Senior Citizen Council Pradip Thakuria, representatives of various organisations, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion, the release added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the government is considering conducting a special recruitment drive for specially-abled persons in the state.

Speaking at a programme on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Sarma affirmed the state government’s commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of the ‘Divyangjans’.

He also said that several initiatives are being pursued by his government for the welfare of ‘Divyangjans’, an official release said.

“Celebration of this is an opportunity to show our gratitude to specially-abled people who constitute an important segment of our human resources,” the chief minister said. The government, he said, has also increased the reservation quota for specially-abled to four per cent in jobs and other educational institutions.

The chief minister further said a separate directorate, Directorate of Social Justice and Empowerment, to expedite socio-economic and academic empowerment of the specially-abled people has been opened and notified.

“As a mark of gratitude to the specially-abled people, we have decided to upgrade Deaf and Dumb School at Kahilipara and Blind School at Basistha (both in Guwahati) to Higher Secondary level. Moreover, in line with Indian Sign Language, an Assamese Sign Language will be developed for the benefits of the specially-abled people,” Sarma added.

Distributing wheelchairs to specially-abled people on the occasion, the chief minister said by December next year the government will give wheelchairs and tri-rickshaws to all people having mobility challenges, the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Social Welfare Ajanta Neog elaborated on the schemes that her department has undertaken for the specially-abled people.

Chairman pf Senior Citizen Council Pradip Thakuria, representatives of various organisations, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion, the release added.

