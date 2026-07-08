South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa and the United Nations will strengthen their long-standing partnership this week with the signing of a new five-year Cooperation Framework Agreement, setting out shared priorities to support the country's development goals and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through to 2030.

New framework aligns with national development priorities

The agreement will establish the strategic direction for cooperation between the South African Government and the UN system for the 2026–2030 period. It is designed to ensure that development programmes are closely aligned with South Africa's national priorities while supporting global commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the Government, the framework reflects a shared commitment to promoting inclusive economic growth, reducing inequality, strengthening public institutions, protecting the environment and ensuring that development efforts benefit all sections of society. The partnership is expected to guide collaboration across a wide range of sectors, helping coordinate resources, expertise and programmes that contribute to sustainable development over the next five years.

Government and UN leaders to formalise agreement

The Cooperation Framework will be signed by Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa, representing the Government of South Africa, and United Nations Resident Coordinator in South Africa Nelson Muffuh on behalf of the UN.

The signing ceremony will bring together senior government officials, representatives of United Nations agencies, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society organisations, development partners and foundations involved in supporting South Africa's development agenda. Officials say the agreement reflects continued cooperation between South Africa and the United Nations in addressing national priorities while supporting international development commitments.

Focus on inclusive and sustainable development

The new framework places strong emphasis on tackling inequality, promoting economic inclusion and strengthening institutions that support effective governance. Environmental protection and sustainable development also form key pillars of the partnership, alongside efforts to ensure that vulnerable communities are not left behind as the country pursues long-term growth.

By aligning government priorities with UN expertise and development programmes, the Cooperation Framework aims to improve coordination across sectors while supporting practical initiatives that contribute to economic resilience, social progress and sustainable development throughout South Africa.