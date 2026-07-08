Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

The Oregon attorney general is seeking a court order to have Paramount comply with investigative demands concerning its acquisition of Warner Bros. The state wants documents related to 'Project Warrior' and lobbying efforts during the Trump administration before the deal closes around July 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Oregon Attorney General Will Ask A Court To Order Paramount To Comply With Investigative Demands Related To Its Bid To Acquire Warner Bros | Updated: 08-07-2026 05:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 05:35 IST
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

In a developing legal battle, the Oregon attorney general is moving to ensure compliance from Paramount regarding its controversial bid to acquire Warner Bros. The legal move, spurred by findings detailed in documents reviewed by Reuters, is set to be filed in court in an attempt to pause the acquisition immediately or by July 16.

Central to the attorney general's demands are documents pertaining to 'Project Warrior,' Paramount's code name for its strategy to secure regulatory approval, as well as records of the company's lobbying efforts with the Trump administration to garner support for the merger.

The state is particularly concerned about the U.S. Department of Justice's clearance of the deal, following reports that higher officials may have overridden DOJ staff attorneys who were initially inclined to challenge the merger.

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