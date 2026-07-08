South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea Will Provide A Package Of Aid To Ukraine Worth Million That Excludes Any Lethal Weapons

South Korea has committed to supporting Ukraine with a substantial aid package worth $100 million, according to senior officials. Importantly, the package will exclude any lethal weapons.

The announcement was made by a senior South Korean official during a meeting in Ankara, where the NATO summit is currently underway.

The South Korean President, Lee Jae Myung, is attending the summit, emphasizing the country's active role in international support frameworks for Ukraine.