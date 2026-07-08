South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine
South Korea has announced a $100 million aid package for Ukraine, explicitly excluding lethal weapons. The statement was made by a senior South Korean official during the NATO summit in Ankara, attended by President Lee Jae Myung. This initiative highlights South Korea's support for Ukraine amid ongoing conflicts.
South Korea has committed to supporting Ukraine with a substantial aid package worth $100 million, according to senior officials. Importantly, the package will exclude any lethal weapons.
The announcement was made by a senior South Korean official during a meeting in Ankara, where the NATO summit is currently underway.
The South Korean President, Lee Jae Myung, is attending the summit, emphasizing the country's active role in international support frameworks for Ukraine.
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