Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

The dollar reached its highest level since July 2 as geopolitical tensions renewed with U.S. strikes on Iran, affecting global oil prices and currency strengths. Safe haven currencies saw increased bids, while oil prices climbed due to renewed stability concerns. Global interest rate decisions await, economic uncertainty looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Dollar Clung To Its Highest Levels Of The Week Against Most Of Its Peers At The Start Of Trading In Asia On Wednesday As The Us Renewed Strikes On Iran | Updated: 08-07-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 05:36 IST
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions
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The dollar has climbed to its highest since July 2, driven by renewed U.S. airstrikes on Iran and the resulting geopolitical tensions. The dollar index, which quantifies the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, stood at 101.18 at the start of Asian trading on Wednesday.

This surge comes amid fresh U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales after attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, elevating bids for safe haven currencies. Consequently, Brent crude saw a 2.6% rise, reaching $76.12 a barrel, extending gains for a second consecutive day.

Notably, Westpac analysts pointed out that global inflation concerns are drawing attention, causing a spike in yields worldwide. Meanwhile, anticipation surrounds the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's potential interest rate decision. Across other currencies, the kiwi dollar edged up, the euro and pound slipped slightly, while Bitcoin and ether experienced minor declines.

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