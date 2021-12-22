India's Anahat Singh wins Junior US Open Squash Meet
Indian teenager Anahat Singh has won the prestigious Junior US Open Squash tournament in the U-15 girls category in Philladelphia.The 13-year-old Delhi girl defeated Jayda Marei of Egypt 11-9 11-5 8-11 11-5 in the final. More than 850 top juniors from 41 nations participated in one of the most revered global squash tourney.The tournament was played at the Arlen Spectre Centre in Philadelphia.
Indian teenager Anahat Singh has won the prestigious Junior US Open Squash tournament in the U-15 girls' category in Philladelphia.
The 13-year-old Delhi girl defeated Jayda Marei of Egypt 11-9 11-5 8-11 11-5 in the final. In the semifinal, Anahat beat US junior national champion Dixon Hill 11-8 11-9 11-5. More than 850 top juniors from 41 nations participated in one of the most revered global squash tourney.
The tournament was played at the Arlen Spectre Centre in Philadelphia.
