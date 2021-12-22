India's Anahat Singh wins Junior US Open Squash Meet

Indian teenager Anahat Singh has won the prestigious Junior US Open Squash tournament in the U-15 girls' category in Philladelphia.

The 13-year-old Delhi girl defeated Jayda Marei of Egypt 11-9 11-5 8-11 11-5 in the final. In the semifinal, Anahat beat US junior national champion Dixon Hill 11-8 11-9 11-5. More than 850 top juniors from 41 nations participated in one of the most revered global squash tourney.

The tournament was played at the Arlen Spectre Centre in Philadelphia.

