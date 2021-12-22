Left Menu

Protest by guest teachers in Delhi being used to do politics: Association

Its clear that politicisation has begun. People like Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are coming out and claiming to be supporting the protesting teachers when the guest teachers in their states are committing suicide, she said.In their state, some teachers had climbed onto a water tank, ready to lay their lives down because when one loses their job, they resort to extreme measures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 23:27 IST
Protest by guest teachers in Delhi being used to do politics: Association
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Dilli Atithi Shikshak Sangh, an association of guest teachers, on Wednesday alleged few people claiming to be guest teachers are staging protests in the national capital for political purposes.

''The condition of guest teachers in Delhi is far superior to that of other states. In 2017, the Delhi government had passed a bill in the assembly to make guest teachers permanent and the file is currently with the Lieutenant Governor,'' Bhanu Priya, an office-bearer of the association. ''Protests are being held in Delhi by people who are not even employed and are only interested in politics. Politicians from Punjab are flocking to Delhi while back there guest teachers are on the verge of committing suicide,'' she added.

Anjana, TGT Natural Science, said at a press conference, ''We have been meeting the Delhi Government regularly to get our issues addressed. However, recently, there have been protests by people claiming to be guest teachers. It's clear that politicisation has begun.'' People like Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are coming out and claiming to be supporting the protesting teachers when the guest teachers in their states are ''committing suicide'', she said.

''In their state, some teachers had climbed onto a water tank, ready to lay their lives down because when one loses their job, they resort to extreme measures. Such people are coming here to trick us and our colleagues,'' the teacher said.

When our problems are being solved through dialogue with the government, there is absolutely no need for protests, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021