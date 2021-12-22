Protest by guest teachers in Delhi being used to do politics: Association

The Dilli Atithi Shikshak Sangh, an association of guest teachers, on Wednesday alleged few people claiming to be guest teachers are staging protests in the national capital for political purposes.

''The condition of guest teachers in Delhi is far superior to that of other states. In 2017, the Delhi government had passed a bill in the assembly to make guest teachers permanent and the file is currently with the Lieutenant Governor,'' Bhanu Priya, an office-bearer of the association. ''Protests are being held in Delhi by people who are not even employed and are only interested in politics. Politicians from Punjab are flocking to Delhi while back there guest teachers are on the verge of committing suicide,'' she added.

Anjana, TGT Natural Science, said at a press conference, ''We have been meeting the Delhi Government regularly to get our issues addressed. However, recently, there have been protests by people claiming to be guest teachers. It's clear that politicisation has begun.'' People like Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are coming out and claiming to be supporting the protesting teachers when the guest teachers in their states are ''committing suicide'', she said.

''In their state, some teachers had climbed onto a water tank, ready to lay their lives down because when one loses their job, they resort to extreme measures. Such people are coming here to trick us and our colleagues,'' the teacher said.

When our problems are being solved through dialogue with the government, there is absolutely no need for protests, she said.

