Left Menu

Parvaiz Ahmad Koul appointed director of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-12-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 18:05 IST
Parvaiz Ahmad Koul appointed director of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday appointed Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Koul as the director of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here.

Koul's appointment will take effect from January 1, according to an order.

''As approved by the Chairman, Governing Body, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar (Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K), Dr. Parvaiz Ahmad Koul, Ex-Professor and Head of Department, General Medicine, SKIMS, is hereby appointed as Director, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Srinagar with effect from 01.01.2022,'' the order read.

Koul will replace Dr A G Ahangar who retired on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021