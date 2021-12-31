Parvaiz Ahmad Koul appointed director of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday appointed Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Koul as the director of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here.

Koul's appointment will take effect from January 1, according to an order.

''As approved by the Chairman, Governing Body, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar (Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K), Dr. Parvaiz Ahmad Koul, Ex-Professor and Head of Department, General Medicine, SKIMS, is hereby appointed as Director, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Srinagar with effect from 01.01.2022,'' the order read.

Koul will replace Dr A G Ahangar who retired on Friday.

