COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 age group begins across 2,452 centres in Chhattisgarh

Seventeen-year-old Diksha Patel from Raipur in Chhattisgarh required some counseling from her kin as well as the support of two of her friends to overcome hesitancy and get herself vaccinated against COVID-19 as a drive for the 15-18 age group began nationwide on Monday.Patel, a Class XI student of JR Dani Government High School where the drive was underway, said she was hesitant because of side effects she had seen in some of her kin after they got inoculated last year.On Sunday, our class teacher posted a message on our Whatsapp group about coming to school and getting vaccinated.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 16:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
''On Sunday, our class teacher posted a message on our Whatsapp group about coming to school and getting vaccinated. I was worried as many of my family members fell ill after taking the vaccine during the second wave in April and May last year,'' she told PTI.

''However, my mother and other kin counseled me about the benefits of vaccination, especially in view of rising cases and a possible third wave. I called my friends Aarti Sahu and Babli Dhruv, who agreed to get vaccinated along with me,'' she said.

Sahu said she had heard about restrictions on traveling for those who had not been vaccinated and if such a rule was put in place for children in the 15-18 age group as well, then there was the fear of missing out if her family planned a tour.

A senior government official said 16,39,811 children in the 15-18 age group are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, for which 2,452 centres have been set up in colleges, schools and hospitals in Chhattisgarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

