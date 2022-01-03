Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 22:06 IST
Ministry of Ayush makes 'Ayush Aahaar' available at its canteen
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@vaidyakotecha)
Promoting nutritional diet and a healthy living, the Ministry of Ayush on Monday started making 'Ayush Aahaar' available at its canteen at the Ayush Bhawan.

Started as a pilot project, the 'Ayush Aahaar' includes vegetable poha, bhajani vada, gajar ka halwa and kokum drink, the ministry said.

Officials said that all the dishes are very popular among the masses and have high nutritional value.

Speaking at the launch, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that the Ayush diet made available in the canteen is beneficial for health and easily digestible. Kotecha said the ministry in 2021 collaborated with various states and did some commendable work under the National Ayush Mission. "Our focus this year will be on education, research, manufacturing, public health and governance. We are also working on a single window system," he said.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed their plan of action to promote Ayush lifestyle in 2022. On this occasion, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Pramod Kumar Pathak, said that those buying the 'Ayush Aahaar' will be given a feedback form to fill. Based on the responses, the new diet will be regularised in the canteen, he said.

