Ministry of Ayush makes 'Ayush Aahaar' available at its canteen
New Delhi, Jan 3 PTI Promoting nutritional diet and a healthy living, the Ministry of Ayush on Monday started making Ayush Aahaar available at its canteen at the Ayush Bhawan.Started as a pilot project, the Ayush Aahaar includes vegetable poha, bhajani vada, gajar ka halwa and kokum drink, the ministry said.Officials said that all the dishes are very popular among the masses and have high nutritional value.Speaking at the launch, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that the Ayush diet made available in the canteen is beneficial for health and easily digestible.
- Country:
- India
Promoting nutritional diet and a healthy living, the Ministry of Ayush on Monday started making 'Ayush Aahaar' available at its canteen at the Ayush Bhawan.
Started as a pilot project, the 'Ayush Aahaar' includes vegetable poha, bhajani vada, gajar ka halwa and kokum drink, the ministry said.
Officials said that all the dishes are very popular among the masses and have high nutritional value.
Speaking at the launch, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that the Ayush diet made available in the canteen is beneficial for health and easily digestible. Kotecha said the ministry in 2021 collaborated with various states and did some commendable work under the National Ayush Mission. "Our focus this year will be on education, research, manufacturing, public health and governance. We are also working on a single window system," he said.
During the meeting, the officials also discussed their plan of action to promote Ayush lifestyle in 2022. On this occasion, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Pramod Kumar Pathak, said that those buying the 'Ayush Aahaar' will be given a feedback form to fill. Based on the responses, the new diet will be regularised in the canteen, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.
The Forecast for 2022 is Bright Skies as AkzoNobel Springs a Colourful Surprise for Over 1300 School Children in New Delhi
FIFI as Executive Partner to SIAL India successfully conclude the magic of the New Delhi Edition
New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.
New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.