Karnataka govt aims to develop industrial ecosystem in Belagavi: Minister

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@drashwathcn)
The Karnataka government aims to develop industries in Belagavi region and create an ecosystem that is supportive to the growth of industries as well as entrepreneurship, a state minister said on Wednesday.

Making these remarks at the 'CEOs Conclave' organised by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) as part of the 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative, Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology and Skill Development C N Ashwath Narayan said the state government has planned to achieve becoming a USD 400 billion digital economy in the next five years through the development of 'Beyond Bengaluru' clusters in the state, which also includes Hubli region.

"Being an entrepreneurial and educational region, Belagavi is also blessed with a good climate. This will boost the industrial growth in the region. The VTU of Belagavi will be developed as an anchor institute on par with IISc and IIT and an action plan to make it a reality has been prepared," he told the gathering.

The minister, who also holds the Higher Education portfolio, said the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be implemented from the pre-nursery levels.

''The teaching-learning process in engineering, diploma, ITI and graduation levels has already been upgraded to global standards and this facilitates providing a human resource with required skills for the industrial sector, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

