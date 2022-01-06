Left Menu

Puerto Rico delays start of classes amid COVID-19 surge

In addition, schoolchildren age 5 and older are required to have at least their first dose by Jan 10.Some 97 of teachers are vaccinated, although only 40 have boosters. Nearly 85 of people have received their first dose and some 70 their second one, although officials have urged people to obtain their booster, noting that only less than 40 have done so.

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 06-01-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 01:49 IST
Puerto Rico delays start of classes amid COVID-19 surge
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Puerto Rico's governor has announced that he will delay the start of classes at public schools by two weeks and recommended private schools do the same as the US territory grapples with a 36% positivity rate.

The public school year is scheduled to resume Jan 24, with Governor Pedro Pierluisi on Wednesday stressing that all those working in the education sector are required to have their booster shot by Jan 15. In addition, schoolchildren age 5 and older are required to have at least their first dose by Jan 10.

Some 97% of teachers are vaccinated, although only 40% have boosters. Meanwhile, more than 40% of children ages five to 11 are vaccinated.

Pierluisi said special education therapies are scheduled to start Jan 18.

The island of 3.3 million people has reported more than 201,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 3,300 deaths. Nearly 85% of people have received their first dose and some 70% their second one, although officials have urged people to obtain their booster, noting that only less than 40% have done so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022