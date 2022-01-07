Omicron: Genome sequencing device to be installed in Goa's GMCH on Jan 15

A genome sequencing device to detect the Omicron variant in COVID-19 samples will be installed in Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim on January 15, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.

He said this new device will help save time as samples now have to be sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune in neighbouring Maharashtra.

He said the number of cases were rising but the state government was fully prepared to tackle the situation.

''Goa ranks first in COVID-19 vaccination, with only 5 per cent of the population left to take the second dose. Vaccination of students (in the 15-18 age group) is also in full swing.'' he added.

