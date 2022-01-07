Left Menu

Omicron: Genome sequencing device to be installed in Goa's GMCH on Jan 15

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-01-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 22:43 IST
Omicron: Genome sequencing device to be installed in Goa's GMCH on Jan 15
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A genome sequencing device to detect the Omicron variant in COVID-19 samples will be installed in Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim on January 15, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.

He said this new device will help save time as samples now have to be sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune in neighbouring Maharashtra.

He said the number of cases were rising but the state government was fully prepared to tackle the situation.

''Goa ranks first in COVID-19 vaccination, with only 5 per cent of the population left to take the second dose. Vaccination of students (in the 15-18 age group) is also in full swing.'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
2
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
3
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022