Bihar reports 3,048 fresh Covid cases.

Bihar has registered 3,048 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an uptick of nearly 30 per cent, with Patna remained the worst affected district with 1362 new cases. On Wednesday and Thursday, Bihar had registered 1659 and 2379 fresh cases respectively. Two Covid patients, both women, died in Bihar on Thursday. Other than Patna, the fresh surge has badly hit Gaya, which accounted for 193 of the fresh cases. Patna (5074) and Gaya (889) together also account for about 80 per cent of the state's total active caseload. Altogether 6.19 crore samples have been tested so far, including 1.84 lakh in the last 24 hours. The state has so far accounted for one confirmed case of the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, with the continuing surge in Covid-19 cases in Bihar, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday ordered complete closure of the Bihar Legislative Assembly secretariat from January 8 to January 17.

"Decision to close Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has been taken to break the chain of the transmission. The pandemic requires utmost caution and social awareness to check its spread, people should not take it lightly", said the Speaker. He further said during the closure of the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, all officials will keep their mobile phones on.

The state government also announced the imposition of fresh restrictions on Thursday owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, coaching centers and other educational institutions till January 21, 2022. The government and private offices will function with 50 per cent staff strength. The decision was taken after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting on late Thursday night and issued fresh guidelines which shut down all classes, including classes 9 to 12 and colleges that were reopened with 50 per cent strength.

