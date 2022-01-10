Left Menu

As cases spike, Bombay HC's principal bench to work for 3 hours every day, to hear only urgent matters till Jan 28

Amid the surge in COVID-19 infections in the city, the principal bench of the Bombay High Court will operate only three hours on all working days beginning Tuesday and hear urgent matters till January 28, it was informed on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 19:01 IST
Amid the surge in COVID-19 infections in the city, the principal bench of the Bombay High Court will operate only three hours on all working days beginning Tuesday and hear urgent matters till January 28, it was informed on Monday. The new timing will be effective from January 11, a communication issued to lawyers by the Bombay Bar Council stated on Monday evening. The HC will hear only urgent matters during this period, the HC Registrar said in a notice. ''A meeting was convened with the administrative committee of the Bombay High Court today,'' the communication said. ''In view of the exponential rise in COVID-19 positive cases, it was decided that effective from tomorrow, viz 11.1.22 till 28.1.22, the principal bench of the Bombay High Court will operate for 3 hours from 12 noon to 3.00 pm (without lunch break) and take up urgent matters,'' the Bombay Bar Council said. Earlier this month, all benches of the high court stopped physical hearings and reverted to online hearings. A day earlier, Mumbai had reported 19,474 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,14,572 and the toll to 16,406, as per the city civic body.

