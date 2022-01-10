'Paryaya' celebrations at Udupi Sri Krishna temple to be held with restrictions: Karnataka minister

The traditional 'Paryaya Pravesha' celebrations at the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi will be held as scheduled with restrictions in view of the COVID-19 threat, Karnataka Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said on Monday.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, he said the Swamiji of Krishnapur mutt, who is to ascend the Paryaya seat this year, has also ordered restrictions on the celebrations in public interest. All the programmes scheduled for late night on January 17 will be completed by 9 pm, the minister said.

He said only a limited number of teams will be allowed in the Paryaya procession. Priority will be given to the religious team and a few cultural teams and a limited number of people will be allowed inside the Rajangana, where the programme is to be held.

All the devotees taking part in the Paryaya should have taken two doses of vaccine. Adequate arrangements will be made for the darshan of Lord Krishna.

A direct telecast of the programme has been arranged for devotees to witness the rituals at their homes, the minister said.

Paryaya is a religious ritual which takes place every alternate year at the Sri Krishna Mutt of Udupi when the pooja and administration of the mutt will be handed over for the next two years to the next seer of ashta (eight) mutts.

The Paryaya is distributed among the Swamijis of the Ashta mutts of Udupi by rotation. Each swamiji of every mutt gets the chance to perform puja at the Udupi Sri Krishna temple for a period of two years.

Krishnapur mutt seer Swami Vidyasagara Teertha will take over the administration of the Udupi Sri Krishna mutt from Admar mutt seer Ishapriya Teertha during the Paryaya this year.

