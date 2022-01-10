Four IITs, including Delhi and Madras, get new directors
- Country:
- India
Directors for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Delhi, Madras, Mandi and Indore were appointed on Monday, according to officials.
While IIT-Bombay professor Rangan Banerjee has been appointed as the next director of IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras professor V Kamakoti has been appointed as director of IIT-Madras, they said.
Kamakoti designed India's first indigenously-developed microprocessor 'SHAKTI'. Laxmidhar Behera, electrical engineering professor at IIT-Kanpur, has been appointed the director of IIT-Mandi and Suhas Joshi, mechanical engineering professor and the dean of alumni and corporate relations at IIT-Bombay, has been appointed the next director of IIT-Indore, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dish TV AGM concludes, e-voting results to be placed before Bombay High Court
Plea in SC against Bombay HC order framing guidelines for cases of sexual harassment of women
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane moves Bombay HC seeking pre-arrest bail in attempt to murder case
COVID-19: PIL in Bombay HC seeks uniform policy from Centre on booster dose
Bombay Shaving Company raises Rs 160 cr in funding