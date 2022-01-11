Delhi team wins prizes at ‘IndiaSkills Competition’

A team from Delhi participated in the first 'IndiaSkills Competition' held here and bagged prizes, an official statement said.

The team, comprising 22 members in 18 different skills, competed at the competition.

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) had trained these members. The Delhi contingent competed in skills such as electrical installations, fashion technology, 3D digital game art, among others, the statement said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, ''I am very proud of the performance of the Delhi contingent in its debut appearance at IndiaSkills.''

