Chicago teachers backs deal to reopen schools after COVID walkout- report
Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 08:30 IST
Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. education district, will resume in-person classes on Wednesday after a union backed ending a walkout over COVID-19 protection fears, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing sources.
The union said it is due to hold a news conference shortly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
