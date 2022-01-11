COVID-19 spike: Chhattisgarh govt allows personnel of secretariat, directorate offices to work from home

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday issued an order facilitating officers and employees of the secretariat and directorate offices to work from home in light of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

The state government had on Monday directed that these offices will function with one third of Class III and IV employees, while the entry of the general public will be prohibited.

In a circular to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and head of the departments (HoDs), the General Administration Department (GAD) has issued a fresh order stating that in-charge secretaries and HoDs of the secretariat and directorate offices can work from home in view of the spread of the infection, an official from the public relations department said.

"Employees who have not been deployed on duty as per rosters can also execute their official work from their residence. Apart from this, personnel facing COVID-19-related problems can also work in a similar manner," the official said.

However, officers and secretaries have been asked not to leave the headquarters and remain in contact with their superiors over phone. If necessary, officers can be called to their respective workplaces, he added.

As on Monday, the caseload was 10,27,433, including 13,619 deaths and 9,94,592 recoveries, leaving the state with 19,222 active infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)