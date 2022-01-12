Left Menu

Djokovic submits more paperwork to stay in Australia -minister's office

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's lawyers have provided a lot more information relevant to his visa, which will impact the timing of a decision by Australia's immigration minister on whether to cancel the visa, the minister's office said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 08:16 IST
Djokovic submits more paperwork to stay in Australia -minister's office
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's lawyers have provided a lot more information relevant to his visa, which will impact the timing of a decision by Australia's immigration minister on whether to cancel the visa, the minister's office said on Wednesday. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering whether to cancel Djokovic's visa after a court quashed a move by the government to block the world number one tennis player from entering the country to play in the Australian Open.

"Mr Djokovic's lawyers have recently provided lengthy further submissions and supporting documentation said to be relevant to the possible cancellation of Mr Djokovic's visa," a spokesperson for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said. "Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for a decision," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022