PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 15:01 IST
Up to 15 pc rise in number of Indian candidates taking IELTS exam since pre-Covid years
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The number of candidates appearing for the IELTS exam in India for studying in or migrating to an English-speaking country has increased by up to 15 percent since the pre-pandemic years, according to official figures.

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is a globally standardized test of English language proficiency for non-native English language speakers. The exam is trusted by more than 10,000 organizations around the world as an indicator of English language proficiency.

The statistics have been shared by IDP Education Limited, which owns the IELTS in India.

''The growth in the current year IELTS numbers versus the pre-pandemic normal year is in the range of 10-15 percent,'' said Piyush Kumar, regional director (South Asia and Mauritius), IDP Education.

Last week, IDP launched 23 new offices across India, including in Gandhinagar, Anand, Raipur, Shimla, Kurukshetra, Jammu, Trichy, Thrissur, Patna, Guwahati, Calicut, and Goa.

''Students will now have access to world-class counseling services both via virtual and in-person mode through these new offices to study in prestigious universities and institutions across Australia, USA, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland,'' Kumar said.

''From course and university selection, application submission, offer acceptance, visa assistance, to finding accommodation, applying for health insurance, opening bank accounts, etc., these new offices have dedicated study abroad experts to help students in their entire study abroad journey,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

