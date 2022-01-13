Dharmendra Pradhan calls to participate in 5th Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan invited students, teachers and parents to participate in the 5th edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022" and get a chance to be mentored by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conceptualized a unique interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life as an Utsav. This event was organized successfully for the last four years by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The format of this programme is proposed to be in online mode like in 2021. An online creative writing competition is being conducted at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022/ on various topics from 28th December to 20th January 2022 to select participants. Questions asked by selected winners will be featured in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

School students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents shall be selected through an online competition. Registrations on https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022/ are live from 28th December 2021 till 20th January 2022 on a bouquet of themes listed below:

● Themes for Students:

Exam stress management strategies during COVID-19

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav

Self-reliant School for Self-reliant India

Clean India, Green India

Digital Collaboration in Classrooms

Environmental conservation and climate change resilience

● Themes for Teachers:

a. National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat

The COVID-19 Pandemic: opportunities & challenges

● Themes for Parents:

Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao

Local to Global - Vocal for Local

Lifelong Students' Yearning for Learning

About 2050 participants selected through competitions on MyGov will be presented with a certificate of appreciation from Director, NCERT and a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister.There is enthusiastic participation of students, teachers and parents from all over the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)