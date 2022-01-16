Mumbai: Senior citizen replies to fraud SMS, loses Rs 70,000

A 74-year-old woman from Bandra in Mumbai was cheated of Rs 70,000 by some unidentified persons on the pretext of mobile phone number verification, police said on Sunday.

The woman got an SMS asking her to reply to the message in order to ensure her connection is not terminated, and when she called the number provided in the message, the accused took her Aadhaar card and bank details and withdrew Rs 70,000 from her account, an official said.

''The woman was asked to download an app that gave the accused control of her phone. Amounts of Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000 were withdrawn and deposited in two accounts, namely Dr Dummy and RZAC Games,'' he said.

A case was lodged on Saturday night under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions and efforts were on to nab the fraudsters, the Bandra police station official said.

