Under-17 Kids Impress Investors with their Business Propositions, in K-12 Edtech PlanetSpark’s investor pitching competition “Spark Tank”

Spark Tank, an initiative to refine children’s entrepreneurial zest, witnessed futuristic and inventive ideas including an ‘Integrated Virtual Security Platform’ and ‘Marine Garbage-cleaning Robot’ New Delhi; 17 January 2021: India-based Global EdTech, PlanetSpark which is a K-12 segment leader in the “Communication Skills Development” category, recently concluded its investor pitching competition “Spark Tank” for children under 17 years. The Shark Tank-inspired mega competition which ran for 4 weeks held its Finale on Monday, 10th January. In the Finale, 6 finalists aged 7-13 YO, pitched their innovative business propositions to an eminent jury comprising Prof. Dhruv Nath and Tanya Singh. Prof. Dhruv Nath is a renowned Author-Investor and the Director of India’s first angel investors’ firm, Lead Angels Network; while Tanya Singh has been an active Startup Consultant and is currently a Council Member with leading International Consulting Firm, GLG.

The competition was won by Bangalore-based Prisha Aggarwal (11 YO) who came up with an ingenious solution for water garbage cleaning. Prisha presented the idea of a ‘Robo Shark’, a shark-shaped robot that collects underwater trash while running on ocean salt, to the jury. The initial thought of creating a product like this struck the 8-year-old while she was relaxing on a beach during a vacation and noticed a dead fish surrounded by trash. Post some research, she learnt about the massive amount of trash accumulated in oceans world over, every year, and the adversities caused to marine life due to this. She then came up with the idea of a robotic garbage cleaning shark, equipped with numerous features adding to its longevity and self-sustainability, to tackle the globally concerning marine pollution issue head-on. Prisha claimed that she only requires a capital of USD 10,000 to initiate her business which will largely cater to the government and MNCs in their CSR initiatives.

The other top five ideas were: MediFree, an App to connect medicine donors with those in need; Mango Security App, an integrated campus-security platform that uses motion sensors to alert the user and nearest police station; eGenii, a one-stop EdTech platform for education material resourcing and stress management; BriBottles, a solar-powered torch-cum-bottle that gives instant hot-water; and Environment–friendly Crochet, an environment-friendly crochet business with naturally-dyed yarns, to promote sustainable fashion.

Speaking of the success of Spark Tank’s maiden season, PlanetSpark Co-founder Maneesh Dhooper said, “We have been training children on different aspects of communication and their applications for crucial life-skills such as Negotiation, Convincing, Storytelling, etc. The success of Spark Tank’s first season is a validation that the niche EdTech category that we are trying to carve through PlanetSpark is, in fact, the foundation of every successful entrepreneur’s being. We received some extremely disruptive ideas in Spark Tank that re-affirmed our belief that kids can really be the change agents the world needs, if they are well-trained on how to improvise on their thoughts and ideas and present them to the world. The 6 potential future entrepreneurs, who made it to the Finale, impressed our prolific jury members with their in-depth understanding of the various aspects of business at such a young age. We plan to make ‘Spark Tank’ a flagship competition by PlanetSpark, to give children a solid platform to realize their business ideas and innovations.” Director of Lead Angels Network, Prof. Dhruv Nath also expressed his amazement post Spark Tank’s conclusion as he said, “It was absolutely delightful to spend an evening with the bright, young entrepreneurs at Spark Tank. I was really impressed with their knowledge levels, thoroughness, and confidence with which they came across. It’s wonderful that the youngest of them was just seven years old. It was a great work by kids and PlanetSpark.” While the winner was felicitated by PlanetSpark with a Grant, other finalists were consulted by the jury members on improvement areas and suggestions on how they could take their businesses live in the market, in the near future. As the next step, PlanetSpark will hand-hold these children through the implementation of their respective business ideas and also mentor them on various aspects of entrepreneurship. Through its path-breaking initiatives like Spark Tank, PlanetSpark not only intends to instil business acumen in children during their early years but also contribute to the world’s youngest entrepreneurs and change-makers. In this students-only competition by PlanetSpark, there were a total of 32 entries from across the world. While 15 entries came from India, others were recorded from countries including the US, Canada, the UAE, KSA and Qatar, amongst others. Out of 15 semi-finalists selected after the first round, PlanetSpark jury finalized on 6 most scalable and confidently presented business ideas. The Finale was held live on YouTube on Monday, 10th January.

About PlanetSpark PlanetSpark is an Indian EdTech company that is building the world’s largest platform to help children become confident communicators. It offers LIVE 1:1 classes in Public Speaking and Creative Writing for children aged 4-16 years. The company offers a Wow Curriculum that also includes Storytelling, Debate, Podcasting, Stand-up Comedy, Poetry and much more. PlanetSpark kids have become YouTubers, Podcasters and Published Authors across 13 countries including the US, Middle East, Europe and India. The brand already has over 2100 teachers and 1300 team members onboard.

