Special vaccination drive for 15-18 age group in Tripura
Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years, using Covaxin, began throughout the country from January 3 .
- Country:
- India
The Tripura government will launch a three-day special vaccination drive for individuals between 15-18 years of age from Wednesday.
The initiative will begin in maximum number of schools in all eight districts of the state by strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour, health department officials said.
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a tweet on Monday said, "Tripura will launch a special vaccination drive from Jan 19 to Jan 21 for children aged 15 to 18. We plan to administer COVID vaccine doses to approx 213000 children. Urging all parents to send their children for vaccination and strengthen our fight against the pandemic,".
An official report said, of the total target of vaccinating 2.13 lakh teenagers between 15-18 years, 41.12 per cent of the beneficiaries have already been administered the first dose. Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years, using Covaxin, began throughout the country from January 3 .
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- lakh
- COVID
- Biplab Kumar Deb
- Covaxin
ALSO READ
Senior officials in Tripura review security arrangements ahead of PM Modi's visit
Focus on Bengal, instead of Goa, Tripura: BJP to TMC
Tripura govt cancels TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's program in Agartala, says no prior permission was taken
PM Modi to visit Manipur, Tripura on January 4
PM Modi to launch multiple projects in Manipur, Tripura on Tuesday