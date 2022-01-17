Left Menu

Special vaccination drive for 15-18 age group in Tripura

Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years, using Covaxin, began throughout the country from January 3 .

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Tripura government will launch a three-day special vaccination drive for individuals between 15-18 years of age from Wednesday.

The initiative will begin in maximum number of schools in all eight districts of the state by strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour, health department officials said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a tweet on Monday said, "Tripura will launch a special vaccination drive from Jan 19 to Jan 21 for children aged 15 to 18. We plan to administer COVID vaccine doses to approx 213000 children. Urging all parents to send their children for vaccination and strengthen our fight against the pandemic,".

An official report said, of the total target of vaccinating 2.13 lakh teenagers between 15-18 years, 41.12 per cent of the beneficiaries have already been administered the first dose. Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years, using Covaxin, began throughout the country from January 3 .

