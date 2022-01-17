UGC holds online workshop for Universities and Colleges on Intellectual Property Rights

University Grants Commission today organised online workshop for Universities and Colleges on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) under the iconic week of Ministry of Education. Smt. Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary (ICC & Vig.) Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Shri Rajendra Ratnoo, Joint Secretary, DPIIT & CGPDTM, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Prof. Rajnish Jain, Secretary, UGC addressed the Inaugural session.

Delivering the welcome address, Prof. Rajnish Jain, Secretary, UGC highlighted the importance of IPR and its importance in the image of the country and its relevance in building the knowledge pool of the country and its legal aspects. He shed light on the historical aspect of India's position as creator and innovator. He expressed hope in the day's deliberations in creating awareness about IPR.

Delivering the Special Address, Smt. Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary (ICC & Vig.) Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education stressed upon importance of Intellectual Property as foundation of innovation, research and creativity. She focused shared that necessary steps have been taken in India to create a robust innovation and IPR culture in the country which has resulted in significantly improving the relevant innovation and IP numbers, be it the IP filing, IP grant and IP disposals. However, inspite of all changes India is behind a lot of countries in terms of IPR. She stressed that the reason could be a lack of awareness in students for filing of patents.

She shared about the Government's initiative in the areas like the KAPILA programme launched for IP literacy and awareness in October 2020, the reduction in the fee for filing the patent. She concluded by suggesting that the way forward was by proactively protecting knowledge and inventions by respective IPRs not only in India but also in other countries.

Keynote address was delivered by Shri Rajendra Ratnoo, Joint Secretary, DPIIT & CGPDTM, Ministry of Commerce & Industry who said that there is a need for converting energy into synergy by coming together. He said that there was a need to collaborate instead of working in silos. He further stressed that innovation and creation in both art and science that need to be promoted and that collective cultural heritage needs to be protected.

He further said that partnership between industry, academia and registry of IPR is importance.

The inaugural session was followed by the technical session which was addressed by experts from the field of IP that gave an overview on the theme.

Dr. Usha Rao, Assistant Controller of Patents & Designs presented an overview of Intellectual Property Rights. She provided an insight into the need and importance of IPR and the different types of IP and their governing bodies. She also shed light on the various acts and rules of IPR in India. She also discussed the various ways of filing the patent processes.

The second expert for the technical round was Shri Sukhdeep Singh Assistant Controller of Patents & Designs. He addressed the various schemes and privileges for Educational Institutes in the field of IPR. He concluded by stating that the way forward involved the establishment of IP management cells in Universities, have master trainers and establishing TISCs.

The webinar ended with the vote of thanks by Dr. Surender Singh, Additional Secretary UGC. The webinar discussed pertinent aspects of IPR for HEIs and was an important step towards IPR awareness.

(With Inputs from PIB)