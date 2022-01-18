Left Menu

Jharkhand HC to deliver verdict on Jan 25 on PIL seeking stay on JPSC main exam

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-01-2022
Jharkhand HC to deliver verdict on Jan 25 on PIL seeking stay on JPSC main exam
Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday concluded hearing arguments in the PIL seeking stay on the seventh Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) main examination and reserved its verdict for January 25.

The bench of Justice Rajesh Shankar completed the hearing in the writ petition filed by one Shekhar Suman seeking stay on main examination scheduled on January 28. The petitioner's advocate Rajesh Kumar said that model answers of eight questions in the preliminary examination were wrong, but results were announced without making necessary corrections.

He demanded that the preliminary examination results be cancelled and revised results declared following rectification.

JPSC's advocates Sanjay Piparwal and Prince Kumar Singh told the court that candidates' objections were sent to an expert committee and the results were declared following the panel's permission.

They said that even if some answers were wrong, all the candidates were affected and not just one candidate, and if there was a mistake, the examiner (JPSC) gets the benefit of it, and not the examinee.

