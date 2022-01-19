Left Menu

Age limit increased for govt job aspirants in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the upper age limit for government job aspirants by five years, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.At present, the upper age limit is 27 years for candidates in the general category and 32 years for applicants belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

Age limit increased for govt job aspirants in Meghalaya
The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the upper age limit for government job aspirants by five years, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

At present, the upper age limit is 27 years for candidates in the general category and 32 years for applicants belonging to Scheduled Tribes. According to the chief minister, candidates in the general category can now apply for government jobs until the age of 32 years. For government job seekers belonging to Scheduled Tribes, the maximum age limit for applying has been enhanced to 37 years, Sangma said. ''However, this will not be applicable for certain departments like police which require physical fitness as criteria," Sangma told journalists.

