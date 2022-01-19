EDMC takes action against teachers absent on duty for inordinately long time

East Delhi Municipal Corporation has cracked the whip against such municipal school teachers who have been absent on duty for an inordinately long time, including termination of services of some of them, officials said on Wednesday.

The action has been initiated in the last few days, they said.

The EDMC, in a statement on Wednesday said, ''In a bid to streamline and improve the performance of its schools, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has started taking action against such teachers in EDMC schools who have been absent for more than five years, without any satisfactory reasons for the same''.

All the teachers who had been on ''long leave'' have been given notices to resume work or give valid reasons for continued leave or absence. Some of the teachers had remained absent after taking leave initially, it said.

''Consequently, in some of the cases where no satisfactory replies had been received, under the provisions of amended Leave Rules and DMC Regulations 1959, the services of the teachers have been terminated after following due procedure,'' the EDMC said.

In the remaining such cases, due process is in progress for termination of the services of teachers who are no more interested to join back or willfully absenting themselves, officials said.

However, the corporation did not reveal the number of teachers whose services have been terminated.

This process will also help EDMC identify the actual gap in sanctioned strength of teachers and actual strength.

EDMC will recruit new teachers based on the final assessment of the gap, which in turn, will ensure that the corporation provides better and quality education to the students in primary schools and maintain the requisite PTR (pupil teacher ratio) and the quality education of the children is not affected, the statement said.

It is the primary responsibility of the corporation to provide quality education to the children studying in corporation schools and all efforts will be made to ensure the same, officials said.

