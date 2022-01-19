Left Menu

ITIs too to remain shut till Jan 31 due to Covid

Puducherry, Jan 19 PTI Labour Minister of Puducherry Chandra Priyanga said here on Wednesday that with the pandemic situation continuing unabated in the Union Territory all the Industrial Training Institutes ITIs would remain closed till January 31.She said in a press release that the government considered the pandemic situation and decided to shut the ITIs as a precautionary measure.Already, the government announced closure of schools conducting classes for students of IX to XII till January-end.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:41 IST
ITIs too to remain shut till Jan 31 due to Covid
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, Jan 19 (PTI): Labour Minister of Puducherry Chandra Priyanga said here on Wednesday that with the pandemic situation continuing unabated in the Union Territory all the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) would remain closed till January 31.

She said in a press release that the government considered the pandemic situation and decided to shut the ITIs as a precautionary measure.

Already, the government announced closure of schools conducting classes for students of IX to XII till January-end. Classes one to IX were already closed from January 10 to protect the students from Covid-19. Colleges would also remain closed till the end this month-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022