Maha: HC flags school children's plight due to lack of mobile network in 829 villages in Gadchiroli

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:13 IST
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday expressed concern about lack of mobile network in 829 villages in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra which makes it difficult for the children there to attend online school.

A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Pansare of the Nagpur bench of the HC directed the state government to submit a reply on the issue.

The court has taken up a public interest litigation on the issue `suo motu' (on its own).

Advocate Firdos Mirza, appointed as amicus curie to assist the HC, told PTI that the court had received several letters from children living in remote villages about lack of power supply and the internet.

Lacking the internet, they can not study online amid the coronavirus pandemic like the children in urban areas do, the letters complained.

Referring to an affidavit submitted by the Department of Telecommunication, New Delhi, the court said 829 villages in Gadchiroli do not have mobile networks.

''One can very well imagine as to what would happen to the future of the next generation in the district,'' the HC said.

''It was also contended that because of online classes in some places, no mid-day meals are being provided to children and no allowance whatsoever in lieu of midday meals (which they would have got in offline schools) is being given,'' the judges said.

The high court directed the Tribal Welfare Department of the Maharashtra government to submit a list of schools providing education up to Class 10 in Gadchiroli district, and adjourned the hearing for four weeks.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

