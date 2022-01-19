Left Menu

Nagpur cops register six FIRs over child pornographic content

On the basis of the information given by the Maharashtra cyber cell, the police in Nagpur city have registered six cases in connection with child pornography, an official said on Wednesday. The six cases were registered under the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, police said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-01-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 23:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
On the basis of the information given by the Maharashtra cyber cell, the police in Nagpur city have registered six cases in connection with child pornography, an official said on Wednesday. These FIRs were registered at Wadi, Sadar, Mankapur, Ajni and Yashodhara Nagar police stations on Tuesday, Nagpur police said in a release. As per the information received from the cyber cell, the child pornography content was uploaded from the areas located under these five police station limits, it said. The six cases were registered under the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

