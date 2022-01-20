IVM Podcasts Launches Parenting Show - Big Talk About Tiny Humans

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India IVM Podcasts, India’s premier podcast network, has announced the release of its latest podcast ‘Big Talk About Tiny Humans’, a weekly talk show for parents, caregivers and educators -- featuring conversations between two mothers & parenting experts - Devishobha Chandramouli & Dr Meghna.

Parenting can be a challenging task, especially given the current pandemic which has turned everyone's lives topsy-turvy. Hosted by two parents, the show will address challenges and concerns around conscious parenting and education, and present science-backed information in a fun, relatable and conversational style.

Devishobha Chandramouli is a writer, columnist, inventor, entrepreneur, children's rights advocate and founder of the parenting portal Kidskintha.com. She is an award-winning blogger and has written often for national and international platforms on parenting and child development. Clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, Dr Meghna is popularly known as The Therapist Mommy is an Internationally Certified Parenting Coach and is one of the first Indians to have received accreditation for the Positive Parenting Program (Triple-P).

From the nutrition required by children, to training for social interactions these parents will cover a host of relevant topics and will also bring a global perspective to the Indian context and vice versa with the intent to make it relatable for the everyday parent and educator.

Amit Doshi, Founder, IVM Podcasts said, “We are always in pursuit of bringing a wide range of shows into the IVM catalogue and parenting is a category we are excited about. The hosts of Big Talk About Tiny Humans are experts in their field with unique insights and experiences, that will lend themselves to an amazing podcast.” All episodes are available on the IVM Podcasts website, app and across preferred audio platforms.

Learn more about the podcast and listen to episodes at https://ivm.today/tinyhumans About IVM Podcasts IVM Podcasts, founded in 2015, is India's premiere podcast network that aims to serve listeners with a wide portfolio of audio content across genres. The network produces, distributes and monetizes talk and narrative based audio content across genres from comedy and politics to advertising and business.

In 2020, Pratilipi and IVM Podcasts came together to create a sustainable and scalable model for the podcasting industry in India. IVM Podcasts will continue to create content under the Pratilipi banner, with an even larger and more diverse portfolio of podcasts across genres.

