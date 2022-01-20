Left Menu

Postings of IAS & IPS officers in J-K, Ladakh to be considered as 'hard areas'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:53 IST
Postings of IAS & IPS officers in J-K, Ladakh to be considered as 'hard areas'
IAS and IPS officers, belonging to AGMUT cadre, and serving in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will henceforth be considered as ''hard areas'' postings.

According to an official communication, a decision has been taken by the central government in this effect and the guidelines for the transfer and posting of IAS, IPS officers of the Joint Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre-2016 has been modified in this effect.

The Jammu and Kashmir cadre had been merged with the AGMUT cadre in January 2021 as a consequence of the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- on August 5, 2019.

''Consequent upon the merger of the J&K cadre into AGMUT cadre, the matter has been examined and with the approval of competent authority, it has been decided that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh may be categorised as Category B (Hard Areas) in the Joint AGMUT Cadre,'' the home ministry communication said.

Accordingly, the guidelines for transfer, posting of IAS, IPS officers of the Joint AGMUT cadre -2016 has been partially modified and the segments of the AGMUT cadre were classified into two categories, namely regular and hard areas.

Postings in Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa, Puducherry, Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will be considered as ''regular areas'' or Category A, while postings in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be considered as ''hard areas'' or Category B. PTI AKV ACB SRY

