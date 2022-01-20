Left Menu

All Mumbai schools to reopen from Monday: Chahal

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:47 IST
All Mumbai schools to reopen from Monday: Chahal
  • Country:
  • India

Offline teaching will resume at schools in the city from classes 1 to 12 from January 24, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told PTI on Thursday.

The decision came as new Omicron cases and overall daily coronavirus infections in the city have begun to decline.

In-person or offline classes will resume in pre-primary schools too, the commissioner said.

''All schools in Mumbai shall open from Monday,'' Chahal said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the state government has allowed reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 for offline teaching from January 24.

As Omicron cases increased and overall caseload began to spiral from the last week of December, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had closed the schools barring classes 10 and 12 from January 3, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022