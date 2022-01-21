MP: Drunk man climbs 50-foot tower in Indore
PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old man climbed atop a 50-foot high tower on Friday in an inebriated condition in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.
The man, identified as Kailash, came down from the tower located in Vijay Nagar area after two-and-half hours after much coaxing from police personnel assembled at the site, he said.
''Kailash was drunk and was sent to a hospital for a breath test. Why he climbed atop the tower will be known after an inquiry,'' Inspector Tehzeeb Qazi of Vijay Nagar police station said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kailash
- Madhya Pradesh
- Vijay Nagar
- Indore
- Qazi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unseasonal rains in parts of Madhya Pradesh
Creator of 'Sulli Deals' app arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh: Delhi Police
Creator of 'Sulli Deals' app arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh: Delhi Police
Ajay Kailash Yadav - Rajpal Yadav's Cinemaa Zindabad depicting the reality of the Hindi film industry is out now
Creator of 'Sulli Deals' app arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh: Delhi Police.