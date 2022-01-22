Left Menu

Galgotias University Launches India's First Judicial Training Programme under the Mentorship of Justice Midha, Former Judge, Delhi High Court

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India NewsVoir School of Law, Galgotias University in collaboration with Universal Institute of Legal Studies Law Curators inaugurated the prestigious Advanced Course on Judicial Service Professional Advocacy on 10th January 2022. She appreciated the efforts of School of Law and mentoring of Justice J.R. Midha Retd. to bring this innovative Value Added Course a reality.

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:46 IST
Galgotias University Launches India's First Judicial Training Programme under the Mentorship of Justice Midha, Former Judge, Delhi High Court

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) School of Law, Galgotias University in collaboration with Universal Institute of Legal Studies & Law Curators inaugurated the prestigious “Advanced Course on Judicial Service & Professional Advocacy” on 10th January 2022. This Course is mentored by Justice J.R. Midha (Retd.) who has joined the University as Advisor and Professor Emeritus. Justice Midha’s has a vision to reform legal education and this is a step towards that initiative. The inauguration ceremony started with a welcome note and visionary address by Dr.Preeti Bajaj, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Galgotias University. She appreciated the efforts of School of Law and mentoring of Justice J.R. Midha (Retd.) to bring this innovative Value Added Course a reality. She further shared that Galgotias University being innovation and entrepreneurship driven, is one of the few universities in the country which works on the philosophy of student first. She further talked about how Value Added Courses can skill our students in a better way in tune with National Education Policy. Justice Midha, in his speech, shared his vision to reform legal education. He shared his experience as a Judge of the Delhi High Court and encouraged the students to develop their advocacy skills by developing the communication skills and logical/legal reasoning. He stressed on the importance of rational thinking in developing professional advocacy. He appreciated the management of Galgotias University for providing this Value Added Course free of cost to the students. This was followed with an address by Dr. Manish Arora, Director of Universal Publications and Mr. S.P Jain, the Founder of Law Curators. Dr. Manish Arora briefed the students about the entire process of judicial service competitive examination and emphasised the need to be updated on recent case laws. Mr. S.P Jain, Founder of Law Curators addressed students on the importance of hard work, dedication and perseverance to prepare oneself for the prestigious service. Ms. Aradhana Galgotia, Director (Operations), shared the vision of the management for School of Law and assured that the Management shall provide all necessary support to Law School in its endeavour. The ceremony ended with an address and vote of thanks by Dr. Namita Singh Malik, Dean & Professor, School of Law, Galgotias University. The Inauguration Ceremony was attended by all students of the Law school, including LLM students and PhD scholars on Zoom, an online platform. Image: Galgotias University - The Advanced Course on Judicial Service & Professional Advocacy PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022