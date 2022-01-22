Left Menu

Sainik School affiliation: Defence Ministry says lukewarm response from schools in 13 states, UTs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 22:48 IST
Sainik School affiliation: Defence Ministry says lukewarm response from schools in 13 states, UTs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Response from schools in 13 states and union territories to the Centre's Sainik School affiliation scheme has been lukewarm and a proactive drive is needed in this matter, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Saturday.

These 13 states and union territories are Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, West Bengal, New Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir, the ministry said in a statement.

The Union Cabinet had in October last year approved a proposal of setting up 100 affiliated Sainik Schools under the Sainik School Society in partnership with states, NGOs or private entities.

These affiliated schools will function as an exclusive vertical which will be distinct and different from the existing Sainik Schools of the MoD.

Approximately 230 schools from various states have sent their applications to get themselves affiliated with the Sainik School Society, the statement noted.

''At the same time, it is observed that participation of private-run or NGO-run or government-run schools from Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, West Bengal, New Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir is lukewarm even when there is a bright opportunity for these state/union territory governments to have Sainik School established in their area,'' it mentioned.

A proactive drive in this regard will have multiple effects in providing a window to address the aspirational needs of parents and students of such areas, it added.

Once schools submit their application forms, their evaluation will be carried out by a School Evaluation Committee at the district level and the report will be submitted to the Sainik School Society by last week of January.

Schools approved by the Sainik School Society will start following Sainik Schools' curriculum and activities from the next academic year (April 2022) onwards.

This curriculum would be for students of Class 6 and above.

Other aspects of school management, including training of teachers, implementation of sports and other extra-curricular activities, will be intimated separately to the approved schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022