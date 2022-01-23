VIMSAR-Burla director applies for voluntary retirement

The director of the VIMSAR-Burla Dr Lalit Meher sought voluntary retirement, citing medical reasons.

In a letter to the government, Meher said the date of his superannuation is February 28, 2023. However, along with multiple physical illnesses, he is also suffering from mental depression. In view of the health conditions, it is not possible for him to do justice to the job and continue in service, the letter said.

When contacted, Meher, who joined as the director of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in June 2020, said, ''My health condition is not good and hence, I want voluntary retirement from the service.'' In December 2018, then director Dr Aswini Pujahari, who had hit headlines for his style of working, was sent on leave by the government following agitation by students. The state government then appointed Dr Prakash Mohapatra as the in-charge director of the institution. After Mohapatra's retirement, Dr Dhirendra Maharana was appointed as in-charge director, but he did not report to VIMSAR.

Maharana was subsequently replaced with Dr Prabhati Dutta as the in-charge director of the premier healthcare institution of western Odisha but she did not accept the posting, citing medical reasons.

Subsequently, an interview was held in May 2020 and Meher was appointed.

